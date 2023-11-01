RFK Jr. Donor Data Suggest He's a Larger Threat to GOP

Robert Kennedy Jr.'s third-party presidential bid is a talking point for Democrats and Republicans claiming he is going to effectively help elect the other side, but a new analysis shows the donors are more Republican than Democrat.

Donor data not only shows the large tranche of funds into the RFK Jr. campaign are coming from Republican-leaning donors — far more former of President Donald Trump's past donors than President Joe Biden's — but they are also 60% of his donors who have not donated in either of the past two political campaigns, Politico reported.

RFK Jr. is the champion of the American voter base that is disenchanted with both parties, but the donor data analysis sides with the polls saying he will be a greater threat to the Republican presidential nominee over Biden.

"Some members of our party like his positions on vaccines, but other than that he's a liberal," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a Trump Republican told Politico. "That's not going to work."

There were 2,100 donors giving nearly $2 million that previously made WinRed donations since 2020, while there were 1,700 donors totaling $1.4 million to ActBlue, according to the report, citing Federal Election Commission data on large-dollar donors.

Also, more than 500 of RFK Jr.'s biggest donors donated to Trump in 2020, a figure more than three times as high as those who gave to Biden.

Biden donors are not RFK Jr. supporters. Just a handful have given to those two, while more than 160 large donors have given to both Trump and RFK Jr., according to the FEC.

"No political party or candidate owns votes," RFK Jr. campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear said in a statement to Politico.

"Kennedy welcomes everyone into his coalition no matter who they supported in the past."

Notably, RFK Jr. is popular among California donors — the largest blue state — and dozens list "actor" or "producer" as their occupation, suggesting he is popular with Hollywood.

"I talk to [Trump] frequently," Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, a Trump endorser, told Politico. "I think that he is not especially worried about Bobby Kennedy.

"I think he's actually focused on how to persuade voters, which is where he should be."