RFK Jr. Rips Debate Exclusion: 'Undermines Democracy'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday harshly criticized on X both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden after they agreed to debate each other while excluding him, claiming that such a move is a blow against democracy.

"Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want," Kennedy wrote. "They are trying to exclude me from their debate, because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy."

Kennedy, who has double digit backing in the polls, has called for a three-person debate against his two rivals, emphasizing that he should be able to appear as a third option in front of an audience, according to The Hill.

"Forty-three percent of Americans identify as independents," Kennedy pointed out in his message on X. "If Americans are ever going to escape the hammerlock of the two-party system, now is the time to do it."

He emphasized that "these are the two most unpopular candidates in living memory. By excluding me from the stage, Presidents Biden and Trump seek to avoid discussion of their eight years of mutual failure including deficits, wars, lockdowns, chronic disease, and inflation."