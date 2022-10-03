×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rex tillerson | tom barrack | donald trump | illegal foreign agent

Tillerson Takes Stand at Trump Ally Barrack's Foreign Agent Trial

Rex Tillerson
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 03 October 2022 03:24 PM EDT

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took the stand on Monday as a prosecution witness in the trial of Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump who has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack, 75, used his influence with Trump's presidential campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have said his contacts with Middle Eastern officials were part of his role running Colony Capital, now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc., and that the U.S. State Department and the then-president himself were aware of Barrack's interactions.

Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp, served as Trump's secretary of state for slightly more than a year between 2017 and 2018.

The trial began with jury selection on Sept. 19. So far, prosecutors have displayed emails and text messages indicating that UAE officials provided feedback on what Barrack should write in an opinion article and what Trump, then a candidate, should say in a 2016 energy speech.

Barrack's defense has not yet had the opportunity to cross-examine the FBI agent who read those messages to the jury.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took the stand on Monday as a prosecution witness in the trial of Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump who has been charged with acting as an illegal foreign agent.
rex tillerson, tom barrack, donald trump, illegal foreign agent
210
2022-24-03
Monday, 03 October 2022 03:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved