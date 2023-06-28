Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Most Americans Support Ukraine

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll on Wednesday said most Americans support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

According to The Hill, the poll found that 65% of respondents support the United States' continued arming of Ukraine, "compared to 48% who said the same thing back in May, indicating a sharp rise in support."

The poll indicated a large percentage of Democrats, as well as a significant number of Republicans and independents, support providing arms to Ukraine: 81% of Democrats, 56% of Republicans, and 57% of independents.

The poll was conducted between June 26-27 and sampled 1,004 adults from the United States. The poll has a margin of error of ± 6% for Democrats, ± 6.1% for Republicans, and ±10.3% for independents.