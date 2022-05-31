×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: retirement | inflation | saving

Survey: Up to 25 Percent of Americans Delaying Retirement Due to Inflation

saving for retirement
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 May 2022 04:37 PM

As Americans grapple with increased prices for food, gas, and rent, the high cost of inflation is forcing some to delay retirement.

According to the BMO Real Financial Progress Index, a quarterly survey conducted from March 30 to April 25 shows that roughly one-quarter of Americans will have to delay their retirement. The survey finds that 36% of respondents had their savings reduced, 21% were putting away less for retirement to keep up with growing costs, and among those most impacted by inflation were ages 18-34, with 60% responding "they had to reduce contributions to their savings."

"We haven't seen this level of inflation in a very long time, and it's very daunting," said Paul Dilda, head of consumer strategy at BMO Harris Bank. Dilda adds that many in or near retirement may not have considered this surge of inflation in their financial plans, which has thrown off their budgets and timelines.

"It's difficult to save, and these times are making it even more difficult," Dilda said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As Americans grapple with increased prices for food, gas, and rent, the high cost of inflation is forcing some to delay retirement.
retirement, inflation, saving
168
2022-37-31
Tuesday, 31 May 2022 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved