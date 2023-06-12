Publisher Fred Ryan Steps Down at The Washington Post

The media landscape continued its turnover Monday as the publisher of the The Washington Post is stepping down after nine years.

Post Publisher Fred Ryan, 68, announced his resignation as he leaves for the nonpartisan Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

That departure follows CNN's ouster of CEO Chris Licht and Fox News' ouster of its highest rated prime-time host, Tucker Carlson.

"It is a tremendous honor to be asked to lead this new Center on Public Civility," Ryan wrote in a statement Monday. "Americans of all political persuasions are calling for return to a culture of civility and respect in our political processes, social media platforms, schools and communities.

"During my service in the Reagan White House, I saw how successful leaders could be when they reach across the aisle in a respectful way to advance America's interests. I look forward to working with the Reagan Foundation and Institute in collaboration with other individuals and organizations to help restore civility to our politics and society."

The founding executive of the Gates Foundation, Patty Stonesifer, was named interim CEO of the Post on Monday and will be leading the search for a permanent publisher, the Post reported.

Ryan, the Politico co-founder, is a former Reagan chief of staff and said joining the foundation is "a bookend for something I did early on in my career," he told the Post.

"Together, we have accomplished one of the most extraordinary transformations in modern media history," Ryan wrote to staff, hailing the fact the Post, "evolved from a primarily local print newspaper to become a global digital publication" under his tenure.

Ryan's departure is not without controversy and tumult, as the Post underwent layoffs in December at Ryan's direction, but he told the Post his resignation "has nothing to do with that."

Also, Ryan reportedly was criticized for a conflict of interest in working to secure a GOP primary debate at the Reagan Foundation, according to Semafor.

The Post reportedly did not want ties to a GOP debate, but neither does GOP primary polling leader former President Donald Trump, who mentioned Ryan's connections to the debate and the Post.

"I see that everybody is talking about the Republican debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump campaign, before announcing them," Trump wrote in an April 25 Truth Social post. "When you're leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile networks with angry Trump & MAGA hitting anchors asking the 'questions,' why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?

"Also, the second debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, publisher of the Washington Post. No!"