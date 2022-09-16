Republicans Working to Sanction VA Over Abortions

Congressional Republicans are looking to sanction the Department of Veterans Affairs after the agency announced it would provide abortions under certain circumstances.

The VA announced this week that it will offer abortion services in the case of rape or incest, or if the pregnancy is life-endangering.

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., said during a hearing, "I am working with my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee and in the Senate to consider sanctions against VA for violating the Antideficiency Act."

He added: "By ignoring the law, VA is violating the wishes and values of millions of Americans who don't want their tax dollars used to pay for abortion, at VA or anywhere else."

A spokesperson for Bost later told Military.com that the legislators are "still examining what the process for ADA violations would be and how VA would be held accountable for that."

House Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Mark Takano, D-Calif., said in a statement: "Women veterans have worn the uniform of our country with pride, and that is why it is an insult to their service that they would be denied from making the most personal choices about their bodies and their lives.

"Fortunately, President Biden and [VA Secretary Denis] McDonough are taking bold action to avert imminent and future harm to veterans by restoring certain reproductive health care freedoms that were eliminated in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent decision."