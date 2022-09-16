×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: republicans | veterans affairs | abortion

Republicans Working to Sanction VA Over Abortions

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 03:31 PM EDT

Congressional Republicans are looking to sanction the Department of Veterans Affairs after the agency announced it would provide abortions under certain circumstances.

The VA announced this week that it will offer abortion services in the case of rape or incest, or if the pregnancy is life-endangering.  

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., said during a hearing, "I am working with my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee and in the Senate to consider sanctions against VA for violating the Antideficiency Act."

He added: "By ignoring the law, VA is violating the wishes and values of millions of Americans who don't want their tax dollars used to pay for abortion, at VA or anywhere else."

A spokesperson for Bost later told Military.com that the legislators are "still examining what the process for ADA violations would be and how VA would be held accountable for that."

House Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Mark Takano, D-Calif., said in a statement: "Women veterans have worn the uniform of our country with pride, and that is why it is an insult to their service that they would be denied from making the most personal choices about their bodies and their lives.

"Fortunately, President Biden and [VA Secretary Denis] McDonough are taking bold action to avert imminent and future harm to veterans by restoring certain reproductive health care freedoms that were eliminated in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent decision."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Congressional Republicans are looking to sanction the Department of Veterans Affairs after the agency announced it would provide abortions under certain circumstances.
republicans, veterans affairs, abortion
231
2022-31-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved