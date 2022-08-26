McConnell Pulls Ad Buys in Arizona, Alaska

The Senate's top GOP super PAC is cutting ad buys in Arizona and Alaska to move resources to other highly competitive races, the group said Friday, raising questions about the party's hopes for Arizona Senate nominee Blake Masters, reported Politico.

The Senate Leadership Fund, which is connected with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is cutting roughly $8 million worth of television, radio and digital spending in Arizona throughout September and $1.7 million in ads in Alaska during the first two weeks of September, Fund spokesman Jack Pandol confirmed Friday.

"We're leaving the door wide open in Arizona but we want to move additional resources to other offensive opportunities that have become increasingly competitive, as well as an unexpected expense in Ohio," SLF President Steven Law said in a statement. "We think the fundamentals of this election strongly favor Republicans; we see multiple paths to winning the majority; and we are going to invest heavily and strategically to achieve that goal.”

Law also said the group was "all-in" for Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who in November faces a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.

"Sen. Murkowski is in a very strong position and, based on that, decided to push back our start date," Law said.

The group last week pledged to spend $28 million in Ohio, where J.D. Vance is looking to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. Vance, though, has not been able to keep up with Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan's fundraising and spending.

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has vastly outraised Masters and outspent him on the airwaves and is ahead in polls, 50.3% to 42%.