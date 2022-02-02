Republicans Push to Ban Federal Funding for Military Vaccine Mandate

A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., signed a letter this week calling on the House Appropriations Committee to "prohibit" the use of federal funding for the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The letter, which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, was addressed to the panel's leaders, and it calls on them to "prohibit funding for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for active-duty, reserve, and national guard military personnel."

The Republicans criticize the vaccine requirement, saying that it could force about 50,000 active-duty members from service and place the country's national security at risk. They ask the committee to "pause implementation" of the requirement until the 2022 budget is finalized.

"Hundreds of service members and their families have reached out to our offices about the direct impact of this mandate, their careers of service, and toll on their families," they continue.

"If continued, this mandate will devastate morale and destroy our military readiness and weaken our national security posture. With serious challenges emerging around the world, and an ill-prepared administration at the helm, a purge of this nature is especially troubling," the legislators conclude, adding, "It is essential that we set the record straight and remind our men and women in uniform we support them and will provide the resources they need to do their sworn duty."