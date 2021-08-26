GOP Pols Call for Biden Impeachment, Resignation Over Kabul Suicide Attacks

Several high-profile GOP politicians quickly lined up Thursday to call for the impeachment or resignation of President Joe Biden after Thursday’s suicide attacks at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, gave an unequivocal ''yes'' to whether Biden should step down or be removed, ''but that would leave us with Kamala Harris which would be ten times worse,'' she tweeted. ''God help us.''

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, also insisted Biden be removed from office.

''If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan," he tweeted. "Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades."

In another tweet, he added: "There will be time for investigations and assigning blame later, but we do need a new Commander-in-Chief NOW! The leadership that got us into this does not have the competence and will to get us out. People are now officially dying!!"

Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., similarly issued strongly worded statements calling for accountability, and either an impeachment or resignation.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., tweeted that Biden was unfit to be commander in chief. "Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States.''

U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell tweeted that Biden ''has lost the moral authority to lead our nation. Americans are now dead because of his incompetence. It didn’t have to be this way. He should resign as Commander in Chief."

Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer of Florida also called for resignation or impeachment, and fellow candidate Amanda Makki of Florida favored invocation of the 25th Amendment, which lays out procedures for replacing the president.

"Afghanistan and the southern border are a coordinated 1-2 punch in the face of American safety," tweeted Spicer. "We can’t take much more. Impeach Biden NOW before it’s too late!"

At least 12 U.S. service members were among the dead in the Kabul attacks on Thursday, including 11 Marines and one Navy corpsman, according to two U.S. officials. Officials say a number of U.S. military troops were wounded and warned the toll could grow.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also confirmed the blasts and said there were casualties, including among members of the military, but gave no figure. He said one explosion was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.