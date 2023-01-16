GOP Lawmakers Slam Double Standard in Biden Docs Case

Republicans are insisting a double standard exists regarding classified document cases involving President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

The current president's legal team said classified documents relating to his time as vice president under then-President Barack Obama were found both at Biden's Delaware home and at a Washington think tank.

Although material at the Penn Biden Center was found in November, it was not disclosed until last week, well after the midterms.

Trump, meanwhile, was in New Jersey when his Florida estate was raided by the FBI in August. The agents were seeking documents that the former president insists were declassified.

Although U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel in each case, GOP lawmakers are complaining about how the documents were obtained in each case, and how each discovery was or was not publicized.

"There's always a double standard. @FBI, where's the raid of Biden's garage?" House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., tweeted Thursday.

"More classified documents Biden took from the Obama White House have been found at Biden's Delaware house next to his Corvette. Biden assures the public it's OK because his garage is locked… So, when's the FBI raid?" Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., tweeted.

"Now, we learn that Biden kept additional classified materials at his home in Delaware in his GARAGE. Yet there was no raid. No ransacking of Biden's home. Nothing," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted.

"This is hypocrisy at the highest level and it's dangerous. The appointment of a special counsel must be supplemented by a full-scale congressional investigation," Crenshaw added.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., labeled the latest situation as "another faux pas by the Biden administration” by "treating law differently based upon your political beliefs."

"Treats one President Trump one way but treats President Biden a whole different way," McCarthy told reporters Thursday. "That's why we had to provide a new entity from our Church-style [committee] to look after the weaponization of what's gone on that you want an equal playing of the law to all Americans."

McCarthy added that government officials have not released any photos of the documents recovered from Biden's office and home. The Justice Department, though, included a photo of materials retrieved from Trump's residence in a court filing that was made public.

"You watched them leak photos of sitting out files of President Trump. Where's the photos of President Biden's documents? Where are those photos at?" McCarthy asked reporters.

Senate Republicans also expressed concern about the Biden case.

"The @ODNIgov [Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines] must provide the Senate Intel Committee all classified documents which were discovered in the garage of President Biden's home in Delaware & an assessment of the risk to national security if those classified documents were to be exposed in public or foreign adversary," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted.