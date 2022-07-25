×
Tags: republicans | environment | global warming | worry

Gallup: Republicans' Environmental Worry Varies by Age

A burned tree
A burned tree after a wildfire in the Valle del Arlanza, in Santo Domingo de Silos near Burgos, Spain, on Monday. (Cesar Manso/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 25 July 2022 11:38 AM EDT

Younger Republicans are much more concerned about the environment than older party members, Gallup reported.

A total of 32% of Republicans aged 18-34 said they worried about the quality of the environment a great deal, and another 37% in the age group said they worried a fair amount, Gallup found.

Republicans aged 35-54 were divided this way: 18% worried a great deal about the environment, and 34% worried a fair amount. Those in the party aged 55 and up included 14% who worried a great deal, and 32 who worried a fair amount about the environment's quality.

The rest of Republicans said they worried only a little or not at all.

Concern about the environment among the youngest group of Republicans has consistently outpaced that of the oldest group since 2001, Gallup said Monday.

A total of 64% of Democrats in each age group said they worried a great deal about the environment's quality.

Among independents who worried a great deal about the environment's quality were 60% among those 18-34, 45% among those 35-54, and 40% among those 55 and up.

The findings are based on aggregated data from Gallup's Environment polls conducted from 2019 through 2022.

Gallup found that parties also are separated when asked about global warming, used to describe heating of Earth's surface due to human activities.

Among Republicans, 44% of those aged 18-34, 43% of those 35-54, and 29% of those 55 and up said global warming had begun to happen.

Among independents, 66% of those 18-34, 64% of those 35-54, and 51% of those 55 and up said global warming had begun to happen.

Among Democrats, 80% of those 18-34, 85% of those 35-54, and 78% of those 55 and up said global warming had begun to happen.

Gallup also gauged Americans' level of worry about global warming. Young Republicans (20%) are more likely than those aged 35 and older (9%) to say they worry a great deal about global warming.

Democrats' worry about global warming varies little among age groups, with roughly 70% of each saying they worry a great deal.

Independents' global warming concern is divided as follows: 58% of those aged 18-34 worry a great deal, 44% of those aged 35-54, and 36% of 55 and older said likewise.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 25 July 2022 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

