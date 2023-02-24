GOP Embraces Early Voting to Beat Dems at 'Their Own Game'

Republicans have begun to embrace early voting in an attempt to improve their chances in next year's elections, copying a move from Democrats' playbook, the Washington Examiner reported.

In a tweet Friday, the Republican National Committee said that the party will "beat the Dems at their own early voting game in 2024," after underwhelming results in last year's midterm elections.

"Our voters need to vote early," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in December. "There were many in 2020 saying, 'Don't vote by mail, don't vote early,' and we have to stop that and understand that if Democrats are getting ballots in for a month, we can't expect to get it all done in one day."

Republican strategist Ford O'Connell told Bloomberg this month: "When you stick all of your eggs in the basket of in-person voting on a single day, you set yourself up for problems."

"Republicans tend to be a little bit more election day voters," Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Brian Schimming said in a recent interview. "But I've said to people, 'Look, you can't go into election day 200,000 votes down in the early vote and expect to have to make it up in 13 hours.' And so we're encouraging an early vote."