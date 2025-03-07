WATCH TV LIVE

Uneasy Republicans Welcome Vote on DOGE

Friday, 07 March 2025 02:18 PM EST

Republicans uneasy about the scope of layoffs by the Department of Government Efficiency would welcome a vote to codify DOGE's spending cuts into law, Punchbowl News reported.

Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has led an effort called "rescission" that would give Republicans the final say on whether a certain program or initiative should be cut by DOGE, Punchbowl reported.

"We started off good but we're losing altitude," Graham said to Punchbowl about DOGE. "Politically, now's the time to start putting in legislation the accomplishments of DOGE and deal with the problems."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said there is interest in the rescission vote, but it must originate from the White House, Punchbowl said. Graham said after speaking with the White House that "we're onto something," but did not elaborate further, Punchbowl reported.

Tech CEO Elon Musk, who oversees DOGE, would also welcome the vote, as it could shield DOGE from lawsuits questioning its legal authority and make its cuts permanent, Punchbowl reported. The vote would also provide DOGE with much needed oversight.

Vulnerable Republicans could be concerned about being tied directly to a "yes" vote by Democrats, and will have to answer to constituents when programs are cut. It could also lead to disputes between the White House and Congress if Republicans veto spending cuts, according to Punchbowl.

Senate Republicans can lose up to three votes if Democrats stand united in opposition.

Friday, 07 March 2025 02:18 PM
