Tags: republicans | democrats | super tuesday | primaries | caucuses

Watch Trump, Super Tuesday Results Live Tonight!

republicans vs. democrats
Republicans vs. Democrats (AP)

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 05:02 PM EST

Republicans and Democrats are holding primaries and caucuses across 15 states today.

Newsmax is covering them all as Donald Trump squares off against Nikki Haley!

Here are the states with contests today:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia

Tune in for Special 2024 coverage tonight:

7 p.m. ET Rob Schmitt gives the first primary results, with Mercedes Schlapp, Larry Elder, Ken Cuccinelli, Mike Huckabee, and Dick Morris!

8 p.m. ET Eric Bolling gets the latest from Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, along with analysis from Mark Halperin and Kari Lake.

9 p.m. ET Greg Kelly reports as more states close, with Rep. Jim Jordan, Dick Morris, Jenn Pellegrino, and more.

10 p.m. ET Tune in for live coverage of President Trump's expected victory speech from Mar-a-Lago.

Newsfront
Republicans and Democrats are holding primaries and caucuses across 15 states today. Newsmax is covering them all as Donald Trump squares off against Nikki Haley!
2024-02-05
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 05:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

