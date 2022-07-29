Republicans Jab Dems After Shutting Them Out in Charity Baseball Game

Republican lawmakers, who beat Democrats 10-0 in the annual congressional baseball game, are promising the midterm results are going to be even worse for Democrats.

The National Republican Congressional Committee took a playful jab at Democrats after shutting them out in the charity baseball game Thursday night.

In a tweet, the NRCC wrote: "Congressional Baseball Game Final Score: Republicans: 10 Democrats. And November is going to be worse."

Roll Call noted this marked the second consecutive year the Republican team defeated the Democrats. More than $1.5 million was raised with about 17,000 tickets to the game sold.