×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: republicans | democrats | charity | baseball | midterms

Republicans Jab Dems After Shutting Them Out in Charity Baseball Game

members of the congressional republican team celebrate after receiving a trophy for winning
Members of the Congressional Republican team celebrate after receiving a trophy for winning the congressional baseball game in Washington, on July 28. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By    |   Friday, 29 July 2022 07:46 AM EDT

Republican lawmakers, who beat Democrats 10-0 in the annual congressional baseball game, are promising the midterm results are going to be even worse for Democrats.

The National Republican Congressional Committee took a playful jab at Democrats after shutting them out in the charity baseball game Thursday night.

In a tweet, the NRCC wrote: "Congressional Baseball Game Final Score: Republicans: 10 Democrats. And November is going to be worse."

Roll Call noted this marked the second consecutive year the Republican team defeated the Democrats. More than $1.5 million was raised with about 17,000 tickets to the game sold.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican lawmakers, who beat Democrats 10-0 in the annual congressional baseball game, are promising the midterm results are going to be even worse for Democrats.
republicans, democrats, charity, baseball, midterms
98
2022-46-29
Friday, 29 July 2022 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved