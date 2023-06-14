20 Republicans Side With Dems to Table Schiff Censure

The House failed to pass a resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday.

There were 20 House Republicans siding with Democrats to table the censure resolution (225-196-7). There were seven members who merely voted present, including two Republicans and five Democrats, The Hill reported.

The motion to censure Schiff, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the first House Democrat impeachment of former President Donald Trump, was brought forward by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

It took just a simple majority vote to table the censure.

Luna's resolution sought to censure Schiff "for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives."

It also sought an Ethics Committee investigation into Schiff's "lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information," The Hill reported.

Schiff had condemned Luna's effort as "false and defamatory," according to The Hill.

"This partisan resolution to censure and fine me $16 million is only the latest attempt to gratify the former president's MAGA allies, and distract from Donald Trump's legal troubles by retaliating against me for my role in exposing his abuses of power, and leading the first impeachment against him," Schiff wrote in a statement.

"The intent of this resolution goes far beyond me and my role leading investigations of Donald Trump, and his first impeachment — an effort I would undertake again, and in a heartbeat, if it were necessary," he added. "This resolution plainly demonstrates the lengths our GOP colleagues will go to protect Donald Trump's infinite lies — lies that incited a violent attack on this very building."