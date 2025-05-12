House GOP Moves to Cut Tax Credits for Green Energy

House Republicans are moving closer to dumping green energy tax credits enacted primarily by Democrats.

The Hill reported that credits for electric vehicles may be on the way out, along with credits that cover what are called "climate-friendly" sources of energy.

The Associated Press reported the numbers are staggering, amounting to billions of dollars worth of credits. The report quoted an unnamed Republican leader saying the credits the GOP is working to eliminate are "the most reckless parts of the engorged climate spending" that were approved by former President Joe Biden.

While the general framework of what lies ahead for the green credits is known, details are expected to come to light as two key House committees, Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce, open full debate on the reconciliation bill on Tuesday.

The Hill reported that some information is known right now about how the Republican changes would affect electric vehicles. It reported that tax credits would be eliminated for a previously owned EV if it is bought after the end of 2025, along with new vehicles that go into service later than 2026.

The Hill also reported that green items that have been eligible for tax credits, including home electric vehicle chargers, rooftop solar power generating arrays, and residential energy savings updates, will also be cut if the bill stands as written.