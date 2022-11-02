×
Tags: republican superpac | blue districts | midterm

GOP Buys Ads to Target Blue House Seats in Illinois, New York

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 12:50 PM EDT

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the House GOP's top congressional super PAC, is investing in broadcast buys in an attempt to flip two deep Democratic districts, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The super PAC is spending $1.8 million on the ads in Chicago to target Democratic Rep. Sean Casten in the suburbs. It is also investing $1.5 million in New York in an effort to win the Long Island seat held by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice.

Even though President Joe Biden carried both of these districts by double digits two years ago, the late ad purchases demonstrate that Republicans see opportunities in both locations as many predict a red wave for the midterms.

“All cycle we made it our priority to expand the map as far as possible and late breakers are giving us the opportunity to press even deeper in the final stretch,” CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement.

In a sign that the Democrats also believe that these two seats are at risk of flipping, the House Majority recently invested in both districts as well.

On Long Island, House Majority PAC placed a $1.2 million buy this week to aid Democrat Laura Gillen, who faces Republican Anthony D’Esposito.

The CLF's first 15-second spot warns that Gillen was endorsed by a group “that wants to defund the police and end cash bail,” while another ad stated that she intends to raise taxes.

House Majority PAC spent $650,000 to buy an air for Casten in suburban Chicago.

Other districts that the CLF are targeting with ad buys include New York's Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm.

The Republican super PAC is also buying another $500,000 ad to target Democratic Rep. Mike Levin in southern California and $600,000 more to support New York state Legislator Colin Schmitt, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan in a nearby district.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 12:50 PM
