GOP Buys Ads to Target Blue House Seats in Illinois, New York

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the House GOP's top congressional super PAC, is investing in broadcast buys in an attempt to flip two deep Democratic districts, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The super PAC is spending $1.8 million on the ads in Chicago to target Democratic Rep. Sean Casten in the suburbs. It is also investing $1.5 million in New York in an effort to win the Long Island seat held by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice.

Even though President Joe Biden carried both of these districts by double digits two years ago, the late ad purchases demonstrate that Republicans see opportunities in both locations as many predict a red wave for the midterms.

“All cycle we made it our priority to expand the map as far as possible and late breakers are giving us the opportunity to press even deeper in the final stretch,” CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement.