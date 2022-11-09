GOP Plus-6 Thus Far in House, Needs to Seat 9 More for Majority

While the Republican red wave never materialized, Republicans have thus far recorded a net-gain of six seats in the House and need just nine more officially called races to come in for the GOP to take the majority in the next Congress.

Newsmax currently projects Republicans with 209 seats compared to 189 for Democrats and the first party to 218 has the majority and the all-important committee gavels.

There remain 37 House races to close to call, according to Newsmax projections.

Among the races still too close to call:

Colorado District 3 – Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by just 73 votes.

California District 27 – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., leads by almost 16 percentage points.

California District 13 – Republican John Duarte leads by 203 votes.

Montana District 2 – Republican Ryan Zinkie leads by almost 5 percentage points.

California District 3 – Republican Kevin Kiley leads by almost 6 percentage points.

California District 22 – Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., leads by almost 8 points.

Oregon District 4 – Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer leads by more than 4 points.

Alaska's lone House seat – Democrat Mary Peltola leads Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in the ranked-choice voting format, which would need Begich or Palin voters to have the other ranked No. 2 on their ballot by a vast majority, according to reports.

New York District 19: Republican Marcus Molinaro leads by almost 2 percentage points.

New York District 22: Republican Brandon Williams leads by 1,620 votes.

New York District 4: Republican Anthony D'Esposito leads by almost 4 percentage points.

The Senate still remains in the balance, and could even be won before Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

With Republicans holding 49 Senate seats and Democrats holding 48, the races for Senate in Arizona and Nevada keep the majority in the balance. Democrats only need to get to 50 because of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.