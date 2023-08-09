GOP Women Behind Trump's Large Primary Lead

Women are fueling former President Donald Trump's huge lead in the Republican presidential primary field, DailyMail.com reported.

Trump holds a double-digit advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among women in the early caucus/primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire, as well as in battleground state Arizona, J.L. Partners poll results showed.

"Republican women are Trump's army," said J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson, whose company conducted surveys for DailyMail.com.

"In the wider country, Trump lags behind [President Joe] Biden with women — especially in the suburbs. But get to the Republican primary audience, and female voters are Trump's most ardent supporters — backing him more than men do by as much as 30 points."

J.L. Partners polling found:

In Iowa in April, Trump led DeSantis by just 4 points among Republican men in a head-to-head matchup, but 13 points with women.

In Arizona in April, Trump led DeSantis 44% to 30% among men, and 51% to 18% among woman.

In New Hampshire last month, roughly 56% of men had a favorable view of Trump compared to 69% among women. That translated into a 9-point lead for Trump among men, and a 26-point lead among women.

"It isn't that women are more conservative than men, but they are much more likely to say they prioritize a candidate who will stand up against woke values than one who can beat President Biden," Johnson said.

Meghan Milloy, co-founder of Republican Women for Progress, said DeSantis' message did not resonate with women.

"DeSantis came in hot on the culture wars and has stayed hot while other Republicans have piped down a bit," Milloy said, DailyMail.com reported.

"And I think that women across the board are rejecting those policies and are generally tired of the attacks on businesses for being too 'woke.' "

Trump himself commented on how he isn't supposed to do well with women voters.

"Remember, they [political commentators] like to go around: 'Well, will Trump get the independents? Will Trump get the women?' " the former president said, DailyMail.com reported.

"You know what the women want? The women want safety. They want to have a border they want to have low taxes, low interest rates."

In the 2016 and 2020 elections, Trump struggled to win over women voters.

In 2016, Trump received 52% of the male vote but only 39% of women, according to Pew Research.

In 2020, Trump received about 50% of the male vote but 44% of women, Pew Research found.