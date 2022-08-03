Arizona County Election Director Under Fire Due to Lack of Ballots

The Republican National Committee harshly criticized the election director of Pinal County, Arizona, on Wednesday after the country ran out of ballots at some polling locations on the day of the election and called for his resignation.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote on Twitter that "this is a comprehensive failure that disenfranchises Arizonans and exemplifies why Republican-led efforts for transparency at the ballot box are so important. Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk should resign immediately.”

Pinal County explained on Facebook that an "unprecedented demand for in-person ballots" caused some polling locations to run out of ballots.

At least 20 of the county's 95 polling sites ran low or completely out of ballots during the election, county officials told ABC15.

However, county spokesperson James Daniels told Business Insider that everyone in line by the time polls closed at 7 p.m. was able to cast a ballot despite the shortage after extra ballots were printed for precincts in need.

In addition to the mishap, in July the county sent out 63,000 ballots with mistakes to voters, according to ABC15.

County officials said that due to human error, some of those ballots were printed without municipal races. In other cases, there were some people who were ineligible to vote in municipal races had them on the ballots sent to them.

Republican state Sen. Kelly Townsend added in a tweet that "many don’t trust this process in the 1st place. This is beyond excusable and heads need to roll."