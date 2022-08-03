×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: republican | arizona | ballots

Arizona County Election Director Under Fire Due to Lack of Ballots

voting ballots are cast
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 August 2022 01:16 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee harshly criticized the election director of Pinal County, Arizona, on Wednesday after the country ran out of ballots at some polling locations on the day of the election and called for his resignation.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote on Twitter that "this is a comprehensive failure that disenfranchises Arizonans and exemplifies why Republican-led efforts for transparency at the ballot box are so important. Pinal County Elections Director David Frisk should resign immediately.”

Pinal County explained on Facebook that an "unprecedented demand for in-person ballots" caused some polling locations to run out of ballots.

At least 20 of the county's 95 polling sites ran low or completely out of ballots during the election, county officials told ABC15.

However, county spokesperson James Daniels told Business Insider that everyone in line by the time polls closed at 7 p.m. was able to cast a ballot despite the shortage after extra ballots were printed for precincts in need.

In addition to the mishap, in July the county sent out 63,000 ballots with mistakes to voters, according to ABC15.

County officials said that due to human error, some of those ballots were printed without municipal races. In other cases, there were some people who were ineligible to vote in municipal races had them on the ballots sent to them.

Republican state Sen. Kelly Townsend added in a tweet that "many don’t trust this process in the 1st place. This is beyond excusable and heads need to roll."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Republican National Committee harshly criticized the election director of Pinal County, Arizona, on Wednesday after the country ran out of ballots at some polling locations on the day of the election and called for his resignation.
republican, arizona, ballots
246
2022-16-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 01:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved