Conservative Group Prods House GOP Leaders on Taxpayer-Funded Abortions

The Republican Study Committee wants House GOP leadership to push for a vote on pro-life legislation that would ban the use of taxpayer funding for abortions, Axios reported.

The RSC, the largest conservative caucus in Congress, in a memo called for its members to support the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which was introduced in 2015 by Rep. Christopher Smith, R-N.J., and would establish a permanent, government-wide prohibition on federal taxpayer funding of abortion and health benefits plans that include coverage of abortion, as well as prevent federal tax dollars from being entangled in abortion coverage under Obamacare.

"These Hyde-like protections are not permanent and must be reenacted annually through the appropriations process. Additionally, offering a patchwork of pro-life protections creates uncertainty as to what funding is protected and creates massive loopholes forcing taxpayers to fund abortion in various circumstances," the memo reads.

Some GOP moderates are concerned the bill could damage members running for reelection in key swing districts, Axios noted.

"We're going to lose huge if we continue down this path of extremities and finding that middle ground — the vast majority of people want some sort of gestational limits, not at nine months but somewhere in the middle," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told ABC News in April. "They want exceptions for rape and incest, they want women to have access to birth control.

"These are all very commonsense positions that we can take and still be pro-life."

Republican-dominated state legislatures have moved quickly to pass more restrictive abortion laws since the Supreme Court reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last year, a move that could prove risky in the upcoming elections as a record 69% of Americans say abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy, according to a Gallup poll released last week.