Axios: Netanyahu Ally, US Envoy Hold Testy Call

A close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a contentious phone call with President Donald Trump's hostage envoy over the administration's secret negotiations with the Hamas terrorists, it was reported Friday.

Although Israel had warned the U.S. not to engage directly with Hamas, the Trump administration moved ahead, Axios reported.

Axios said a phone call on Tuesday between Netanyahu's closest confidant, Ron Dermer, and U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler was intense. They spoke several hours after Boehler met in Doha, Qatar, with Khalil al-Hayya, one of Hamas' most senior political officials and the head of its negotiating team, Axios added.

Boehler reportedly assured Dermer that a deal with Hamas was not close and that he understood Israel's parameters.

The White House was said to have reevaluated its approach after the phone call.

Axios reported Wednesday that the Trump administration had been conducting secret talks with Hamas on the possibility of releasing U.S. hostages being held in Gaza. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed the report.

After the American confirmation of the direct negotiations with Hamas, Netanyahu's office said Israel "expressed its stance on direct talks with Hamas" in "contacts with the U.S," but did not give any further details, The Times of Israel reported.

Boehler began negotiating last week with lower-level Hamas officials about bringing home American hostage Edan Alexander, 21, and the bodies of four deceased American hostages.

The envoy told Hamas that agreeing to a deal would motivate Trump to press for a broader agreement that could involve a long-term truce, release of all remaining hostages, and safe passage out of Gaza for Hamas leaders, Axios reported.

However, the two sides also discussed such issues as the number of Palestinian prisoners who would be released from Israeli jails in exchange for Alexander's safe return — something Israel had not agreed to.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to tell Hamas to immediately release all hostages held in Gaza in what he called his "last warning."

The terrorists responded by brushing off Trump's threat and reiterated that they will only free the remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.