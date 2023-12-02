×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: report | mexico | cartels | women | criminals | organizations

Report: More Women Joining Mexican Cartel Ranks

By    |   Saturday, 02 December 2023 05:23 PM EST

An International Crisis Group report reveals that more women are joining Mexico's cartels and criminal groups.

The report's author, Angélica Ospina-Escobar, told Vice News that women are joining the Sinaloa Cartel, Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and Cartel del Sur in increasing numbers and taking up various roles, including as car thieves, drug sales managers, supervisors, and assassins.

While the exact numbers are unclear, the report suggests that Mexican criminal organizations recruit around 7,000 members annually, with women making up between 5% and 8% — or roughly 350 to 560 new members per year.

"The violence that women can use," Ospina-Escobar says, "is because of the dynamics of the criminal groups themselves. Now they not only need to kill, they are asked to disappear the bodies; and I think that is new. It brings a different nature to their duties. To kill someone is difficult but to dismember them? It has a deep impact on their mental health. And as they are recruiting these young girls at very young ages, the impact on their mindset and the possibility of reintegration is more complex."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An International Crisis Group report reveals that more women are joining Mexico's cartels and criminal groups.
report, mexico, cartels, women, criminals, organizations
181
2023-23-02
Saturday, 02 December 2023 05:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved