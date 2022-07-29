Democrat Lawmaker Flips Off GOP During Congressional Baseball Game

A Democrat lawmaker directed her middle finger at Republican colleagues during the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., was seen making the gesture while jogging past the GOP dugout after being pulled for a pinch-runner.

"I wonder what prompted @RepLindaSanchez to flip the bird towards the GOP bench," independent White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg tweeted.

With Republicans ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning at Nationals Park, Sanchez drew a leadoff walk.

As she jogged past Republicans on her way back to the Democrat dugout on the third-base line, Sanchez turned her head toward the GOP bench, then raised her left hand and made the gesture without stopping.

It was unclear if something was said to Sanchez that prompted her reaction.

After the game, which Republicans won 10-0, GOP members and conservatives called out Sanchez for her poor sportsmanship during a game benefiting a local charity.

"California Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez gave the Republican dug out the finger right before her team got BODIED 10-0 by the GOP in the congressional baseball game," tweeted Newsmax’s Benny Johnson, host of "The Benny Report."

"What a nasty, disgusting slob. Perfect representation of the modern Left."

"Congresswoman Linda Sanchez flipping off Republicans in a charity game to support the Boys and Girls Club of DC. Sad!" former Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., tweeted.

"Rep. Linda Sanchez is classless," conservative author Nick Adams tweeted. "Giving the middle finger to the GOP Baseball team is hateful and divisive. Sanchez should be banned from all future Congressional baseball games and permanently stripped of all committees."

Sanchez represents the 38th Congressional District, which includes suburban eastern Los Angeles County and Orange County.

About 17,000 tickets for the game were sold, with proceeds going to charities such as the Capitol Police Memorial Fund and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Newsweek reported.

Climate change protesters were present at the game. They unfurled a banner reading "They Play Ball While The World Burns" with other protesters holding smaller signs reading "This Is A Climate Emergency."

Protesters also attempted to block entrances to the stadium, Newsweek reported.