Rep. Garcia Pushes for Military Pay Boost

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., is pushing for a salary boost for the lowest-paid military service members.

Under Garcia's legislation, service members would be entitled to a base pay of at least $31,200 per year, or the equivalent of $15 per hour for a 40-hour week of work.

"To build the military of the future that will deter aggression from China and other adversaries, we must be able to recruit and retain qualified Americans to serve in our military," Garcia said in a statement. "The simple reality is that we can't do that if your local fast food chain is paying more than the armed services."

According to online news outlet Military.com, the most junior members of the military get about $22,000 a year.

The minimum wage in Garcia's bill roughly amounts to what a member with at least two years of experience currently makes, the outlet reported.

Service members of all ranks are on track to get a 5.2% base pay hike in 2024; it would be the biggest annual increase in two decades, Military.com noted. But lawmakers have expressed interest in reforming pay scales and allowances beyond the annual raise.

"Some 23,000 service members, many of whom also provide for their families, rely on food stamps just to make ends meet," stated Garcia, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

"That is 23,000 soldiers too many. If the government is paying for our service members to live on food stamps, we may as well pay them on the front end through base pay."

Garcia has introduced his proposal several times in recent years, though it was voted down last year, with most Democrats opposing it and most Republicans in support.

With Republicans now holding a majority in the House, Garcia's proposal could see more traction, Military reported.