Rep. Michael McCaul Ad Hits Biden on 'Weakness' Globally

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is calling out President Joe Biden's "weakness" as leader of the United States and the free world, arguing that his posture "invites aggression."

In a campaign advertisement released Monday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member highlighted last year's controversial Afghanistan withdrawal, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Chinese aggression over Taiwan.

"My father's generation — the greatest generation — fought and sacrificed to hand down a better America to mine. But today, President Biden is projecting weakness, and weakness invites aggression," McCaul stated.

Former President Ronald Reagan "believed in peace through strength, and I agree," he added.

McCaul, who will likely chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee if Republicans take back the House on Nov. 8, has been a consistent voice in holding Biden accountable for the consequences of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Earlier this month, he sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting that his department "collect, retain and preserve documents, communications and other records" pertaining to the August 2021 exit.

"Access to this information is critical to the constitutional legislative and oversight responsibilities of Congress, and it is unacceptable for such requests to be ignored or given the attention they deserve," McCaul argued.

He further suggested that oversight could be coming if Republicans take back the majority, explicitly writing that it could be related "to a future congressional inquiry, request, investigation or subpoena.

"Please note, we plan to request further documents regarding specific and troubling activities that have come to the minority's attention," he continued. "This may also necessitate additional transcribed interview requests."

According to The Cook Political Report, McCaul is the clear favorite to win reelection in November against Democrat Linda Nuno, with the Austin-area 10th congressional district boasting a "Solid Republican" rating.