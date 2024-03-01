Trump-Backed Rep. Mark Green Halts Retirement

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., changed his mind about retiring and will seek reelection after he was encouraged by several Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to remain in Congress.

"While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider," Green said in a statement Thursday, Axios reported.

Green, a former Army officer, said he was "reminded of the words of Gen. McArthur on a statue at West Point: 'Duty, honor, country.' I realized once again: I had a duty to my country to fulfill."

Green's decision was made public Thursday after Trump praised him on his Truth Social page and said he would endorse Green if he sought reelection.

"Mark Green has had lots of options because of his political talents, and the great job he has done as a Congressman, but given the fantastic work he's doing as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I hope he runs for Re-Election to the U.S. House of Representatives. If he does, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump wrote.

When he announced his retirement on Feb. 14, Green said he had accomplished his goals and that he felt like there were "other fights for me to get into," CNN reported.

At the time, Green pointed to the House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, an effort he led through his committee as well as passing H.R. 2, the Republican border security bill.

Initial reports said Green had expressed interest in launching a gubernatorial run in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, several other House Republican committee chairs have said they will not seek reelection, including Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, and Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.