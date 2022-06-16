Boebert Takes Action Against Democrat PAC for Spreading 'False' Allegations

A lawyer representing Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., sent a letter threatening legal action to the leader of a Democrat super PAC for publishing false allegations about Boebert's personal life.

Attorney Jonathan Anderson sent a legal threat to American Muckrakers and its president, David Wheeler, on Wednesday saying the law firm had "irrefutable evidence" that accusations it made against Boebert were "patently false," the Washington Examiner reported.

The super PAC, which also goes by "Fire Boebert," accused Boebert of being a prostitute for a sugar-daddy service, having multiple abortions, and abandoning her former sister-in-law in a nearly deadly May 2020 off-roading accident, the Examiner reported.

A review by the Examiner found that the allegations made by the super PAC were filled with factual errors.

America Muckrakers published numerous salacious stories about Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., before his primary loss.

"This is completely baseless and disgusting, and these allegations are completely false," Boebert told the Examiner about the PAC's accusations. "For them to go after me in this manner is absolutely sexist and disgusting, and this is what people hate about politics. They hate the lies, and they hate the personal destruction.

"This is very damaging, and that is why I'm going after this guy personally and his group with the full force of the law. I am not holding back, and I want to make sure that this never happens to anyone else again."

Anderson's legal threat added that the PAC's "actions are criminally liable," alleging that Wheeler sent letters to the states of Utah and Colorado requesting investigations into Boebert that contained "knowingly false statements."

"Utah and Colorado each classify the filing of false reports as criminal conduct," the letter read, the Examiner reported. "Muckraker's illegal conduct has created substantial criminal liability for the organization as well as individuals personally engaged in circulating false statements."

Among allegations in a press release Tuesday, American Muckrakers accused Boebert of having worked as a prostitute for a sugar-daddy website before she ran for Congress in December 2019.

The allegation appears to be based entirely on claims from one unnamed tipster that the PAC took at face value.

"These are just absolutely disgusting and sexist statements," Boebert told the Examiner.

Anderson accused the super PAC of publishing the accusations despite knowing they were "fabricated."

"You likely operated under the inaccurate assumption that publishing false statements against a public figure would not create legal liability," the letter read, the Examiner reported. "This will be a costly miscalculation for Muckrakers, Wheeler and Muckraker's donors."