Longtime House Dem Jerry McNerney Won't Seek Reelection

Longtime Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., announced Tuesday he won't seek reelection for the state's newly created 9th Congressional District in this year's midterms.

McNerney has served the 9th District since 2013, following a six-year stint as a congressional representative for the state’s 11th Congressional District.

"I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms," he tweeted in his announcement.

In his statement, McNerny said he was proud of his staff's accomplishments, including the creation of a veterans health center in San Joaquin County.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., who previously represented the state’s 10th Congressional District before the redistricting in December 2021, said he would run for reelection in the 9th District.

"It has been an honor to have Rep. Jerry McNerney as a mentor and a friend," Harder said in a statement following McNerney’s announcement, Fox affiliate KTXL reported.

"From delivering our veterans a VA clinic in French Camp to expanding broadband and helping close the digital divide, Rep. McNerney made our entire state proud. Jerry, thank you for your incredible service to our community.”

In the latest census, California lost a congressional seat — going from 53 to 52.