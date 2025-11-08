Rep. Green Switches Districts for 2026 Reelection Bid

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, announced Friday that he plans to run in the redrawn Texas 18th Congressional District.

The Texas Tribune reported that the longtime Houston Democrat’s bid sets up a competitive primary against the winner of the upcoming special election to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Sylvester Turner’s term.

Green began his remarks by criticizing President Donald Trump.

"This democracy belongs to the people, it doesn’t belong to one man," he said at a Southwest Houston hotel.

"He is an authoritarian, and we are going to make sure that he knows that the people in the 18th Congressional District are going to send somebody to Congress that he fears," Green added.

He faces a crowded Democratic field.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards finished atop a 16-candidate race to complete Turner’s term.

Menefee has announced plans to run in the March primary under the new 18th District lines, while Edwards has not confirmed her intentions.

Green has represented Texas' 9th Congressional District, covering southern Houston, since 2005.

That district was redrawn by Republicans to favor the GOP, shifting boundaries to eastern Harris County and Liberty County.

Much of Green’s former territory now falls within the 18th District, including Central Southwest Houston, NRG Stadium, and Missouri City.

The 18th District is considered safely Democratic. Under its new boundaries, it would have voted for Kamala Harris by 54 percentage points in 2024.

The district has a long history of Black representation, sending leaders such as Barbara Jordan and Mickey Leland to Congress.

Green emphasized his experience representing Houston in his announcement.

"You know what I have done, you know what I will do," he said.

"You know that I will stand up to Donald Trump because you saw me do it, because you’ve seen me do it," he continued.

He also promised further action against Trump if reelected.

"When I go back to Congress, I promise you, I will file additional articles of impeachment to remove Donald Trump," Green said.

Candidates can begin filing on Saturday for a spot on the 2026 primary ballot.

The filing period runs through Dec. 8, requiring potential candidates to decide before the runoff in the special election.