Rep. Flores to Newsmax: NY Times Incorrectly Calls Faith, Family Values 'Far-Right'

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that The New York Times incorrectly labeled her and other Hispanic Americans as ''far-right" in a recent news article because the paper is ''anti-God, anti-family values, and anti-job opportunities."

''They do not represent our values, and that's the reason why they want to call me a far-right Latina," the Texas congresswoman said during an interview on ''The Chris Salcedo Show."

Flores added that Americans shouldn't consider The New York Times a legitimate news organization after it gave favorable coverage to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., when she was first elected — but attacked her.

''They don't know us. They have no idea who we are ... they just do not represent our community, and I feel that. Nobody really cares about The New York Times, especially in my district, where we're worried about healthcare. We're worried about the cost of gas, the cost of food. That's what we're worried about," Flores stated.

''We're focused on the issues that really matter to the American people, and I refuse to give them any attention," she continued. ''They claim that they're for immigrants. I'm an immigrant. I'm from Mexico. And yet, all they do is hate me."

The congresswoman pointed out that Joe Biden's job approval among Hispanics continues to drop because the president ''does not understand who we are here in South Texas."

''He is so disconnected," Flores emphasized to host Chris Salcedo. ''Again, they have no idea who we are. They completely abandoned us ... Democrats [will] have to get to work. They think it just takes a D after their last name for Hispanics to vote for them."

According to a Quinnipiac University Poll conducted in May, Biden's approval among Hispanics sat at 26%, with 60% disapproving of his performance. Only 13% said they did not know or had no opinion.

Flores is seeking reelection in November in a newly-drawn Texas district that leans bluer than her current one, according to FiveThirtyEight. She will face incumbent Democrat congressman Vicente Gonzalez and two independents in November.

