Stefanik's E-PAC Endorses 10 More GOP Women for House

Republican House Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Tuesday endorsed 10 more women running for House seats in November.

Stefanik's E-PAC, which aims to increase the number of Republican women elected to Congress, has endorsed 18 women overall in top battleground districts for the 2022 cycle.

"I'm thrilled to add to E-PAC's impressive slate of Republican women candidates by officially endorsing 10 more Rising Star GOP women for Congress," Stefanik said in a release. "It's clear there is no shortage of all-star Republican women this cycle – we have a record-shattering 260+ Republican women who are already running for Congress, which surpasses our record in 2020 during the historic 'Year of the Republican Woman.'

"We have strong Republican women running from Florida, to Indiana, to Arizona, to Oregon in top battleground districts that will determine the House majority."

The women endorsed by E-PAC on Tuesday included:

Annie Black (Nev.-04)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.-05)

Mayra Flores (Texas-34)

Cassy Garcia (Texas-28)

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (Ohio-13)

Erin Houchin (Ind.-09)

Liz Joy (N.Y.-20)

Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.-13)

Morgan Ortagus (Tenn.-05)

Tanya Contreras Wheeless (Ariz.-04)

New "Women to Watch" 2022 E-PAC candidates included:

Kalena Bruce (Mo.-04)

Jessica De La Cruz (R.I.-02)

Regan Deering (Ill.-13)

Theresa Gavarone (Ohio-09)

Barbara Kirkmeyer (Colo.-08)

Jan Kulmann (Colo.-08)

Catalina Lauf (Ill.-11)

Cassandra Tanner Miller (Ill.-11)

Yesli Vega (Va.-07)

Sarah Walsh (Mo.-04)

"I look forward to supporting these Rising Stars across the finish line in both their primaries and general elections. GOP women made history in 2020, and in 2022, Republican women are leading the Red Tsunami to Fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all," Stefanik said.

Stefanik and E-PAC previously endorsed:

Amanda Adkins (Kan.-03)

April Becker (Nev.-03)

Monica De La Cruz (Texas-15)

Jen Kiggans (Va.-02)

Esther Joy King (Ill.-17)

Jeanine Lawson (Va.-10)

Karoline Leavitt (N.H.-01)

Lisa Scheller (Pa.-07)

E-PAC helped more than double the number of GOP women in Congress in 2020, which former President Donald Trump called "The Year of the Republican Women." Out of 15 seats that flipped red, 11 were won by E-PAC endorsed Republican women.

Stefanik founded E-PAC to recruit, engage, empower, elevate, and elect more GOP women to office. The PAC has raised and donated more than $3 million for GOP women candidates.