Rep. Comer Subpoenas Hunter Biden Associates' Bank Records

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has issued a subpoena for the bank records of Hunter Biden’s business associates, The Hill reported.

Disclosure of the information requests was first made public in a Sunday letter sent by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking member of the Oversight panel.

In the letter, directed at Comer, Raskin criticized a “sweeping subpoena you recently issued relating to business associates of President Biden’s son,” in which Democrats were given only several hours of notice.

The subpoena compelled Bank of America to produce all financial records from January 20, 2009, for John R. Walker — a man accused of forming a joint venture with Chinese executives — and two other private individuals.

“Despite this limited justification, you compelled the production of and obtained thousands of pages of Mr. Walker’s private financial information, including statements of his and his wife’s joint checking account for a decade,” Raskin argued.

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee later confirmed to the outlet that the panel had obtained financial records related to the Biden family’s “influence peddling.”

“These documents solidify our understanding of several areas of concern and have opened new avenues of investigation about the Biden family’s business schemes,” the spokesperson added.

It comes as Comer is seeking suspicious activity reports from the Treasury Department and a Manhattan gallery’s art sales, which featured work from Hunter Biden allegedly sold to anonymous buyers.

“Rep. Comer continues to pursue far-fetched and already disproven conspiracy theories about the Biden family,” a spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team said Monday, adding that Comer does “the bidding of former President Trump.”