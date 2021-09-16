Rep. Comer Demands Intel From Biden's Inconclusive COVID-19 Origin Report

The ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has requested "all raw intelligence" used to produce a report that was inconclusive on the origins of coronavirus.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., wrote a letter dated Wednesday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines asking for "all raw intelligence reports, meeting notes, and emails" on which the intelligence community based its report.

The report, released Aug. 27, did not provide a conclusive assessment on the origin of the virus.

"Unfortunately, the Assessment on COVID-19 Origins (the Assessment) only served to provide more confusion providing the American public with a vague, two-page unclassified summary," Comer wrote Haines in the letter posted by Politico.

"This is an unacceptable response that gives the American people little confidence our country is prepared for the next pandemic."

Comer told Haines that the requested documents should be supplied to the committee by Sept. 29.

The report was compiled after President Joe Biden ordered an assessment of COVID-19’s origins. The findings assessed with "moderate confidence" that COVID-19 emerged out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, though the four unnamed intelligence agencies mentioned in the report could not agree on where the virus originated.

"The Biden Administration’s failure to reach a definitive conclusion on the origins of COVID-19 underscores the need for an immediate congressionally-led investigation," Comer said in an Aug. 30 statement. "Oversight Republicans have repeatedly called on Democrats to join our efforts, but they’ve refused.

"The Chinese Communist Party has spent almost two years misleading the world, spreading propaganda, and intentionally concealing the severity of COVID-19. Failing to hold the CCP accountable for a virus that has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans would be a stain on this institution. It’s past time for Democrats to join us in holding China accountable for their ongoing efforts to hide the truth."

Comer on Wednesday told Newsmax that he and fellow GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., are asking the Food and Drug Administration for documentation concerning Biden's push for booster shots so they can determine the motivation behind his demand.

"Joe Biden's been in office for eight months [and] he has never nominated an FDA commissioner," Comer said on Wednesday's ''Wake Up America."

"What he has over there are a bunch of career bureaucrats that it appears he's trying to strong-arm on this booster shot issue."