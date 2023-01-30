Rep. Comer: Must Probe Whether Biden Used Classified Docs for Profit

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said his panel needs to investigate whether classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and a former office were used "in a way to profit for his family."

Comer, speaking at the National Press Club on Monday, was asked about Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., a committee member, suggesting that Biden's mishandling of classified documents is an impeachable offense.

"It's impeachable if he was using those documents in a way to profit for his family, which there's no evidence that happened," Comer said during a question-and-answer session with NPC Vice President Emily Wilkins. "That's something I think it needs to be looked into."

Comer insisted his committee's probing of Biden's classified documents, and whether family members benefited from the president's involvement, were not separate investigations.

"It's not really two because the reason I'm concerned about the Biden documents is because there's some reason that China's donated so much money to the different Biden interests," he said. "I don't think they're doing it out of the kindness of their heart.”

Comer went on to say they he and his fellow Republicans have "tried to be transparent about this."

"This family has made millions and millions of dollars from China. You look at the wire transfers, the money was going from China to different LLCs and then to pay both Hunter Biden and Jim Biden salaries for consulting," said Comer, whose hands made the quotations sign on the last word.

"We'd like to know what that consulting was. I feel like if China, or anyone, pays you millions of dollars, they expect to get a return on that investment."

Comer said his hope for the Oversight Committee is that it produces legislation aimed at fixing two major problems: first, how documents leave the office of the president and vice president when an administration ends. Then, whether there was evidence of influence peddling.

Comer said he and Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., have agreed to work on legislation after classified documents were found at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and former office, and at the homes of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The documents found at Biden's home and former office were from a time during the Obama administration when he was vice president.

"One of the things I hope happens, and there's no hurry on this right now, this just needs to happen prior to this administration going out of office and before the next administration comes into office, we have to reform the way that documents are boxed up when they leave the president and vice president's office and follow them into the private sector,” Comer told Wilkins.

"This is something I think will be a bipartisan legislative fix. I think we all agree there's a problem."

Comer said the fact classified documents were found does not indicate nefarious intentions.

"There's a problem there. No one's accusing anyone of intentionally taking those documents home," Comer said. "I think a big part of what Trump argued with the National Archives, from what I've heard was, he was arguing over what was classified and what wasn't, but we're going to reform the process.

"I don't have the answers, all I know is there's a problem. When you have two special counsels investigating roughly the same thing supposedly, then there's a problem."

Comer said the White House has not followed through on a promise that staff members would contact the committee to discuss the classified documents found.

The chairman also said the Oversight Committee, which will begin hearings next week, will examine how the Biden administration handled COVID spending, the Afghanistan troop withdrawal, and the southern border migrant issue.