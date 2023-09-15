Rep. Burchett Slams Watchdog Denying UFO Cover-Up

Rep. Tim Burchett criticized the inspector general of the U.S. Intelligence Community's office for disputing claims that agencies were covering up information on UFOs.

Last month, the Tennessee Republican requested that Thomas Monheim, the agency's head, investigate claims that military officials have withheld unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) information.

It came after a high-profile congressional hearing on the topic — the first of its kind — where several former United States intelligence officials testified to the government possessing UAPs.

However, Monheim said Friday that there was no new information to share despite admitting that his office "has not conducted any audit, inspection, evaluation, or review of alleged UAP programs."

"The IC IG office did nothing to look into the information they received from David Grusch on UAP crash retrieval programs?" Burchett responded on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "They have no information they can give to Congress??? Cover-up."

Burchett is a member of a bipartisan group of lawmakers that have reportedly asked to create a House select subcommittee with the subpoena power to force the testimony of military officials.

On Thursday, the lawmaker told Newsmax's "Newsline" that top secret witnesses who claim to know about UFOs have been unable to testify because the government will not tell them who they are.

"They don't want to find an answer to it," Burchett stated. "They know the answer. All I want is for them to release their files."