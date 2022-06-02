Virginia Democrat Rep. Scott Denies Rumors He's Leaving Congress

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor, denied a report that he planned to resign from office.

"Must be wishful thinking from my opponents or this is from the Onion. I am running for re-election," Scott tweeted Wednesday night.

Scott's comment came 23 minutes after a Virginia Political Memes post that said he would resign after June 21 and there would be no need for a special election to fill the seat.

"Move is speculated to aid speculated successor Newport News Del. Cia Price. Scott has been in Congress since 1993," Virginia Political Memes tweeted.

Scott, the dean of the Virginia delegation, has represented the state’s third district, which includes Newport News and Norfolk.

Redistricting should not affect Scott’s seat because the area it represents remains a Democrat stronghold, Politico reported.

Retired Air Force veteran Terry Namkung and Virginia Department of Transportation engineer Ted Engquist are running to win the June 21 Republican primary and go against Scott in November.

Namkung said he decided to run in part because of his opposition to vaccine mandates for the military, The Virginian-Pilot reported. He also has said he wouldn't serve longer than six years.

The Virginian-Pilot said that Engquist launched his campaign due to his desire to increase legislative transparency; he believes the names of bills are often misleading and leave most Americans unaware of how their tax dollars are being spent.

The resignations of House members Reps. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., and Filemon Vela Jr., D-Texas, in recent months triggered special elections for their seats.

Vela resigned from Congress on March 31. He confirmed a week earlier that he would resign to work for Akin Gump, a prominent lobbying and law firm.

Reed resigned from Congress on May 10, little more than a year after he apologized after allegations that he molested a female lobbyist in 2017.

More than 30 Democrats are not seeking reelection to Congress after this term, according to Ballotpedia.