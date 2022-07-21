GOP's Loudermilk Wants to Probe Jan. 6 Panel

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Politico that he wants to chair a committee that investigates the House Jan. 6 select panel if Republicans take control of the chamber in November's midterms.

Loudermilk said he was interested in chairing the House Administration Committee, and using it to probe the Jan. 6 panel and Capitol security, Politico reported.

With Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., losing his primary last month, Loudermilk is the most senior Republican on the Administration Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Capitol complex.

Loudermilk said he already expressed his interest in the Administration Committee chair position to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who's expected to become speaker if Republicans regain control.

"Mr. Loudermilk has worked hard on that," McCarthy told Politico while noting that other members also were interested in the position.

Loudermilk told Politico that the Jan. 6 committee has been focused on "some narrative of pushing blame somewhere."

He added that his fellow committee members "also need to look at things like the false allegations they've made against people … because when you make false allegations, that's in violation of the House rules," Politico reported.

Loudermilk last month spoke out against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 panel – comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans – and accused the panel of "undermining" the Capitol Police's professional responsibilities and engaging in a "smear campaign" against him.

In a multi-response Twitter post, Loudermilk addressed the accusation that he, along with several other Republican members of Congress, allegedly oversaw "reconnaissance tours" in the Capitol early in January 2021, before the rally on Jan. 6.

"The Capitol Police already put this false accusation to bed, yet the Committee is undermining the Capitol Police and doubling down on their smear campaign, releasing so-called evidence of a tour of the House Office Buildings, which I have already publicly addressed," Loudermilk wrote.

Loudermilk has said that being a target of the Jan. 6 committee would not create a conflict of interest for him as a possible future Administration chair.

"There's no conflict of interest because I did nothing wrong, and they know it," he said, Politico reported. "We need to make sure that we hold ourselves accountable to the rules that we have in this institution."