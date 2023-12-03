Remington to Close N.Y. Plant After Sandy Hook Settlement

The Observer-Dispatch reported Friday that RemArms, formerly the Remington Arms Company, will be closing its historic gun manufacturing facility in Ilion, New York, this coming March, following a settlement reached a year ago with Sandy Hook families.

"I am writing to inform you that RemArms, LLC ('the Company') has decided to close its entire operations at 14 Hoefler Avenue, Ilion, NY 13357 (the 'Ilion Facility')," a letter from the company sent to union officials on Thursday read. "The Company expects that operations at the Ilion Facility will conclude on or about March 4, 2024. The Company did not arrive at this decision lightly."

Remington, the nation's oldest gun manufacturer, was founded 1816 in Ilion. In recent years, the company has struggled with financial difficulties. It has filed for bankruptcy twice and, in 2022, agreed to a $73 million settlement with families affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. This case marked the first instance of a gun manufacturer being sued and having to pay out for a mass shooting. Remington manufactured the rifle Adam Lanza, the shooter, used to take the lives of 20 children and six adults.

In response to the planned closure, an automated email from RemArms' press team highlighted the company's expansion in Georgia, a state known for its support of the firearms industry.

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) President Cecil Roberts issued a statement, per The Hill, responding to news of the plant's closure in which he urged the company to "reconsider and explore alternative solutions."

The situation is "extremely disappointing," Roberts said, and a "slap in the face to all of" the workers, especially at a time during the holiday season.

"The timing adds insult to injury for those affected. Merry Christmas from RemArms," Roberts stated. "The simple fact is that RemArms will never be able to match the experience and dedication of the workers in Central New York, who for generations worked in this plant and kept this company alive.

"The workers in Ilion enabled RemArms to rise from the ashes of the Remington Arms bankruptcy in 2020-21. Without these workers and their dedication to producing the best firearms in the world," he continued, "this company simply would not exist. Our members, the community, local political leaders, and the UMWA worked tirelessly to keep this facility open and to return the workers to the jobs they have had for over 100 years."

Roberts pledged to pursue all legal options to maintain the jobs in Ilion.

"As the affected workers and their families face an uncertain future, the UMWA rallies behind them, offering support and solidarity. The UMWA is committed to exploring all legal avenues to keep these union jobs where they belong, in Ilion, New York. Together, we will continue to fight for justice and the preservation of their jobs."