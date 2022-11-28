Religious Groups Ask Senate to Codify Same-Sex Marriage

On Monday, more than 20 religious organizations urged the Senate in a letter to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, calling it "a matter of human dignity," Axios reported.

Addressed to Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, the letter follows after senators announced a bipartisan amendment to strengthen religious liberty protections in the Respect for Marriage Act.

"Within our communities," the letter reads, "we approach matters of marriage, family, and identity differently. This bill recognizes this diversity of belief while ensuring that same-sex and interracial couples are treated with equal respect by federal and state governments."

"As faith-based organizations, we recognize that the First Amendment right to religious freedom is a cornerstone of our democracy."

"The amendment protects the right to believe as we choose while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to respect marriages. The freedom to marry who one loves is a matter of human dignity and supported by a majority of almost every major religious tradition in the United States."

"We urge the Senate to adopt the bipartisan amendment in full, without further amendment needed to protect religious freedom."

Earlier this month, the bill garnered enough support from Senate Republicans to proceed to debate on the legislation; it passed 62-37.