Conversions to Catholicism Surge Across Secular NYC

The American revival continues to surge after the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk.

New York City parishes are reporting a boom in adult conversions, with several churches saying enrollment in the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA) has doubled or even tripled in the past year, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Priests attribute the surge to cultural instability, personal loss, and young professionals seeking meaning beyond career and material achievement.

Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral's crowds are overcapacity, according to Father Daniel Ray.

"We're out of space and exploring adding more masses," he told the Post.

The uptick in the decidedly secular New York City is noteworthy, the Post noted.

"We've got a real booming thing happening here, and it's not because of some marketing campaign," Ray told the Post.

The trend is reshaping some of the city's most secular neighborhoods, with priests noting New Yorkers are searching for stability, community, and peace under a decaying Democrat-run city.

"My generation is watching things fall apart," St. Joseph's OCIA member Kiegan Lenihan told the Post. "When things all seem to be going wrong in greater society, maybe organized religion isn't that bad."

Father Jonah Teller of St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich Village has brought charisma to reach younger converts in the city, according to the report.

"Materially, we have everything at our fingertips, and it's not reaching our hearts," Teller told the Post.

Dr. Ben Carson spoke in the "Charlie Kirk Remembrance: A Life Well Lived" memorial in September.

"I challenge the ministers out there to talk about what the Bible says and not what the leftists say," Carson, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, told mourners and attendees.

"And get on board, get on board of the revival that is coming.

"We are not going to be able to stop it," he added before the estimated crowd of 100,000 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"You see evidence of it right here in a stadium. We're all going to be a part of it."