Poll: Majority of Americans Identify with Specific Religion

Saturday, 30 March 2024 06:32 PM EDT

Most Americans identify with a specific religious group, predominantly Christian, but the percentage is declining, according to a new Gallup poll released Friday. 

The survey said that three in four Americans identify with a specific religious group. Of those, 68% identify as Christian. Among them, 33% identified as Protestant, 22% as Catholic, and 13% as some other Christian denomination.

Overall, only 7% who identified with a religion did not hold Christian beliefs. They included 2% who are Jewish, 1% who are Muslim, and 1% who are Buddhist, among others.

A remaining 22% said they had no religious affiliation.

Further insights from the survey indicated that over time, religion's role in Americans' lives has diminished.

In 1965, 70% of Americans deemed religion as "very important" in their lives; that number has fallen to 45% today. Regular participation in religious services has also seen a decline, with only three in ten religious U.S. adults reporting a weekly attendance to services.

The poll surveyed 2,024 adults and was conducted from May 1-24, 2023 and Dec. 1-20, 2023. It had a margin of error of ± 3 points.

Saturday, 30 March 2024 06:32 PM
