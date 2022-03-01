×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: redistricting | pennsylvania | keller

Keller Won't Run for Re-election as Pennsylvania Loses Seat

Fred Keller looks on while attending a press conference
Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania attends a press conference on vaccine mandate for businesses in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 07:06 AM

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania changed his mind Monday and said he will not run for re-election if he must face a primary election against another Republican incumbent.

In a statement, Keller said, “I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania’s Republican Congressional Delegation.”

Pennsylvania’s highest court selected new boundaries for congressional districts last week, and Keller and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson — who represent vast swaths of northern Pennsylvania where population is shrinking or stagnant — found their homes drawn into the same district, as the state adjusts to losing a seat.

Instead of challenging Thompson, Keller had initially said he would run in the new 9th District next door, where Republican Rep. Dan Meuser lives.

Keller, 56, was elected in a special election in 2019 and is the newest member of Pennsylvania’s delegation.

Keller blamed the “liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” accusing it of overstepping its authority and selecting a map that favors Democrats. However, the boundaries of his current district and Thompson's current district needed to grow substantially because of shrinking population there.

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision picked a 17-district map that had been proposed by a group of Democratic Party-aligned voters. The court picked the map after Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature deadlocked.

The map is unlikely to create a big shift in the makeup of the congressional delegation.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania changed his mind Monday and said he will not run for re-election if he must face a primary election against another Republican incumbent. In a statement, Keller said, "I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's...
redistricting, pennsylvania, keller
233
2022-06-01
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 07:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved