Red Sox Outfielder Suspended Over Gay Slur

The Boston Red Sox on Monday suspended outfielder Jarren Duran without pay after he used a homophobic slur towards a fan during a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Duran was caught on the live telecast telling a heckling fan to "shut up you (expletive) (expletive)."

After the game, the 27-year-old issued an apology, saying, "During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan."

He continued, "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community."

He added, "Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

The Red Sox said, "We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."

The club says Duran's salary for the two games will be donated to a gay rights organization.

Boston lost the game 10-2, with Duran going 0-3 with three strikeouts and a walk. He will miss the first two games against the Texas Rangers at home starting Monday night.