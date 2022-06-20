Wall Street Journal Survey: Chances of Recession Increasing Rapidly

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal have raised the probability of a recession, now placing it at 44% in the next 12 months, a level usually seen only on the brink of or during actual recessions.

The Journal's last survey of economists in April put a recession likelihood in the next 12 months at 28% and it was 18% in January.

Factors that are contributing to the increased likelihood of a recession include higher borrowing costs, an inflation rate of 8.6% currently, and supply-chain problems and commodity-price shocks resulting from the war in Ukraine. The economists surveyed see "dimming chances that a steeper path of interest rate increases by the Fed can cool inflation without inducing higher unemployment and an economic downturn," the Journal writes.

"The Fed is slamming on the brakes. It is hard to avoid a recession … in this situation," said Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the nation's gross domestic product (GDP). In the first quarter of this year, GDP decreased by 1.5% at an annual rate.

Economists see the federal-funds rate at roughly 3.3% at the end of this year, up from 2% in the survey two months ago, the Journal stated. "That implies at least three more increases of 0.5 percentage point in 2022. The Fed has signaled it would continue lifting rates this year at the most rapid pace in decades to fight inflation that is running at a 40-year high."