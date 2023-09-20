×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: recep tayyip erdogan | vladimir putin | russia | war | ukraine

Turkey's Erdogan Says Putin Seeks Quick End to War

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 03:48 PM EDT

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, said although the war in Ukraine "is going to last a long time," he said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a quick resolution.

In an interview with "PBS Newshour" on Monday, Erdogan, who has tried to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, was asked if Putin believes he is winning the war.

"I can't say. We didn't talk about this," Erdogan, who met with Putin in Russia on Sept. 4, said through an interpreter. "But I need to be very clear and very frank. It's quite obvious that this war is going to last a long time. And for the war to end as soon as possible, we would like to be very hopeful. And Mr. Putin is actually on the side of ending this war as soon as possible."

Erdogan was then asked, "What leads you to believe he would like to end the war? Nothing we have seen on the battlefield indicates that."

"I'm just taking into account the words of the leader," Erdogan said, "and Mr. Putin is on the side of ending this war as soon as possible. That's what he said. And I believe his remarks."

Turkey has supplied Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles as well as other military aid but has maintained economic ties with Russia, which supplies about half of Turkey's natural gas needs, according to Erdogan.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, said although the war in Ukraine "is going to last a long time," he said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a quick resolution.
recep tayyip erdogan, vladimir putin, russia, war, ukraine
239
2023-48-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 03:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved