Tags: recall | food | health | listeria | bacteria

Hundreds of Products Recalled Over Feared Listeria Contamination

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 06 February 2023 06:27 PM EST

Fresh Ideation Food Group recalled more than 400 food products, including breakfast sandwiches and fruit cups, due to fears of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company revealed its decision to pull a number of products across the United States sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 through the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Fresh Ideation said it made the move after environmental samples tested positive for the bacterial infection, which it noted can be fatal for young children and elderly people.

Although most healthy adults only suffer short-term symptoms like high fever and diarrhea, studies also showed an increased likelihood of miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the company.

“The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products,” the announcement read, adding that “no illnesses have been reported to date.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Listeria infections are most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

“An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die,” the CDC stated.

“Outbreaks of Listeria infections in the 1990s were primarily linked to deli meats and hot dogs,” it continued. “Now, Listeria outbreaks are often linked to dairy products and produce.”

Foods recalled by Fresh Ideation were distributed in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

