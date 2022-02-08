×
Recall: 500,000 Hyundai and Kia Owners Told to Park Outside Due to Fire Risk

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 08:33 PM

Hyundai and Kia are telling 500,000 owners to park away from buildings due to the risk of their cars and SUVs spontaneously combusting, even without running.

The risk, according to CNN, is caused by "foreign contaminants" in the anti-lock brake computer, which can short circuit and start a fire in the engine compartment.

The Hyundai recalls include:

  • 2016-2018 Santa Fe SUVs
  • 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs
  • 2019 Santa Fe XLs
  • 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs

The Kia recalls include:

  • 2016-2018 K900 sedans
  • 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs

According to CNN, "in total, Hyundai is recalling 357,830 vehicles while Kia is recalling 126,747."  

